Message from the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips in observance of International Day of Clean Energy 2026

Guyana is endowed with an abundance of natural gas, alongside vast renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind and hydropower.

By harnessing these clean and renewable energy sources, we are modernising our energy systems to bolster national economic growth, improve energy access, decarbonise the power sector, and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. In doing so, Guyana is in an advantageous position to continue leading an energy transition that is environmentally responsible, equitable and development-oriented, ensuring prosperity and well-being of our people and doing our part in safeguarding the planet.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips, who holds responsibility for Guyana’s energy sector

Amid the nation’s dynamic energy landscape, natural gas has emerged as a reliable, efficient, and lower-emitting source of energy that offers a real and timely solution to meet our nation’s rapidly expanding energy demand.

Through Guyana’s landmark investment in the 300 MW Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project, currently under accelerated construction at Wales, Region Three, the adaptability of natural gas will be leveraged to transform the power sector, reduce electricity costs by 50 percent and support the domestic production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cleaner household cooking.

Beyond its immediate energy benefits, the GtE project is expected to enhance industrial competitiveness, and strengthen the national energy mix, complemented by longer-term renewable energy ambitions, to ensure that electricity remains affordable, reliable, and sustainable for all citizens.

Today, Guyana joins the global community in observing theInternational Day of Clean Energy 2026. This is a day that reminds us of the urgent global imperative to transition away from high-emitting fuels and invest strategically in sustainable energy solutions. Clean energy is not a luxury; it is a necessity for our people to grow, to thrive and to lead productive and meaningful lives. Guyana’s approach portrays a strong national commitment to a just energy transition. One grounded in robust public and private partnerships, shared investment, and collective responsibility to low-carbon development.

Under the nation’s sustainable development plan for preserving its natural resources and ecosystems, the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, Guyana has forged roadmap that integrates renewable energy with the responsible development of natural gas. This balanced approach seeks to deliver an energy matrix that is affordable, dependable, and aligned with our decarbonisation goals.

Achieving these objectives requires concerted efforts from governments, businesses, and citizens alike. It underscores our Government’s vision to embed sustainability as a way of life, to protect present and future generations, and the planet, fully in keeping with this year’s theme, “Clean Energy for People and Planet.”

The Wales Gas-to-Energy Project: Powering Guyana’s Clean Energy Transition

Natural gas has long been used as a primary fuel for power generation and in the production of a wide range of materials and chemicals, underscoring its versatility and economic significance.

As the largest investment in electricity generation in the country’s history, and the most substantial Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract undertaken to date, the Wales GtE Project is expected to double electricity generation capacity, enhance reliability, reduce fuel imports and stabilize energy costs. Lower energy costs will translate directly into financial relief for households and businesses, increased disposable income, and expanded opportunities for local investment and enterprise countrywide.

The GtE project involves the development of a 300 MW combined-cycle gas turbine power plant, an integrated Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility, and upgraded transmission infrastructure, utilising gas piped from the Liza Field offshore Guyana. The facility will process the natural gas, converting it into electricity and marketable gas products to maximize the value of Guyana’s natural resources.

The project is at an advanced stage of development, with full operations anticipated in the latter part of 2026.

Expanding the Vision: A Second Gas-to-Energy Project

Looking ahead, a second Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project is earmarked for Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), to further catalyse Guyana’s energy transformation. Under the leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the Government is pursuing this initiative to support large-scale sustainable energy development.

This second gas project will further diversify Guyana’s economy and strengthen resilience against fluctuations in global oil and gas markets. By 2030, a second gas line is expected to be brought ashore, to reinforce our long-term energy security.

Together, the Wales and Berbice Gas-to-Energy initiatives are part of a comprehensive national energy build-out that also includes the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project, utility-scale solar farms, solar mini-grids, and modernised transmission and control infrastructure.

Energy access and climate action are shared global responsibilities. Clean energy has the power to transform lives, improve education, healthcare, productivity, and economic opportunity, while serving as a cornerstone for achieving SDG7: ensuring access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy for all by 2030.

Guyana is doing its part, decisively, responsibly, and with clear strategic vision. Our national energy agenda extends beyond powering homes, industries. Our clean and renewable energy goals are fundamentally about securing a prosperous, sustainable, and low-carbon future for current and future generations.

Happy International Day of Clean Energy.