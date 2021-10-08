Mid-year report proves Guyana is well managed ─ Minister Edghill

The 2021 mid-year report which shows a growth of 14.5 per cent in real gross domestic product (GDP), is testimony that the country is under good management.

The half-year fiscal report says the country has seen economic development despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the devastating floods experienced in May/June.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP during an interview with the National Communications Network (NCN) on Thursday, said the programmes, projects, policies and projections of the 2021 national budget are manifesting.

He said any country that is reporting the kind of growth that Guyana is experiencing, inspite of the global challenges, must be applauded.

“It is not unusual for a PPP- led government to be able to manage the affairs of state in such a way that they are able to achieve growth during some of the harshest and most difficult times.

“We will recall during the world’s hardest hit food crisis, during the world’s hardest hit fuel crisis and all that was happening in the world, Guyana under the leadership of the PPP/C pre-2015 for 10 consecutive years, recorded positive growth. Those are not just things that just happen.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP

Minister Edghill said yet again, in the middle of a pandemic that continues to devastate the world, the PPP/C Government has stabilised the economy by recording double digit growth. Minister Edghill noted that this achievement is a major one and should not be taken lightly.

“Reporting a 14.5 per cent overall growth and in the non-oil sector, 4.8 per cent is enough reason for all of Guyana. Those who supported the PPP/C into office and those who did not support it to say, ‘these guys know what they are doing. They seem to have a good grasp of the management of the economy.”

The Public Works Minister said despite challenges, the government has managed to serve Guyanese in a non-discriminatory manner. This includes through the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, flood relief cash grant, and the GOAL Scholarships, among others.

“You are not just talking here about a mid-year report in a normal year when everything is equal. You are talking about a mid-year report under stress of the COVID-19 global pandemic and your own internal challenges.”

Minister Edghill reiterated that the mid-year report shows Guyana is in safe hands going forward. He added that the investments in social services by the PPP/C Administration are unmatched by the former APNU+AFC administration while they were in office.

The Government is committed to sustainable growth in the economy and is devoted to strengthening its non-oil sector, Minister Edghill stated.