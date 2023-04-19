Milk parlours to be established in Regions Four, Five and Six

The government through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has opened invitations for bids for the construction of milk parlours in Regions Four, Five and Six.

These facilities will be constructed at GLDA’s farm at Mon Repos, 50 acres at the Mahaica, Mahaicony Abary – Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) scheme, Region Five, and at Tarlogie, Region Six.

Bidding will be facilitated through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) guidelines which are specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

Bids for the execution of these projects are to be submitted no later than 9:00 am on May 4, 2023, at the Ministerial Tender Board, which is located at the ministry’s office on Vlissengen Road and Regent Street.

A pre-bid meeting will be hosted at 2:00 pm on April 26, 2023, at GLDA, Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

During his 2023 budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh reemphasised that government will continue to provide the necessary investments to further expand the livestock industry this year.

“To improve the quality of milk and milk products through better sanitation and hygiene practices, improve mutton variety and production, establish a bio-secured small ruminant breeding facility and invest in a broiler breeder facility which will reduce the dependency on importation of hatching eggs,” Dr Singh added.

The livestock sector remains vital to the government’s strategies, which will help to boost its food security agenda and sustainable economic growth, as well as provide greater farm revenues.

Government is also encouraging private investment in milk processing capabilities to provide ready markets for local dairy farmers.

There is a high demand for animal-sourced food products locally and internationally.

This initiative will add to the slew of measures being undertaken by the government for Guyana to be a food-secure nation and its aggressive drive towards CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 food security agenda.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

