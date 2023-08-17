Min. Croal urges greater transparency in beneficiary selection for hinterland housing

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, recently held an engagement with residents of Haimaruni, one of the villages chosen for 10 homes as part of the Hinterland Housing Programme.

While the village had initially selected the 10 beneficiaries, there were concerns about the selection process.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal engaging a group of residents at Haimaruni

Minister Croal urged the village to revise the process with greater transparency, involving the entire community in a voting process as outlined by the programme’s guidelines.

During the meeting, it was decided that the village meeting would convene on Sunday (August 20), allowing villagers to vote for the chosen individuals in the presence of the Toshao and other regional representatives.

Minister Croal reiterated that the project’s primary goal is to provide relief to those in dire need, particularly the elderly and single parents. Therefore, this crucial factor must be taken into account during the selection process.

“You have about $40 million that will be injected into this community and it is intended, based on the community decision, of ranking the most vulnerable. It is not intended for you to have favouritism…You have to be sincere in your recommendations and your suggestions,” Minister Croal pointed out.

He also emphasised that the project is funded by the Government of Guyana, demanding utmost transparency and accountability throughout the entire process.

Approximately 300 families from hinterland communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine are set to benefit from the Hinterland Housing Programme this year. Among them, around 100 families residing in Region One will be recipients of these homes.

Each of these homes will carry an estimated cost of $4 million. These units will encompass elevated wooden structures, four rooms, washroom facilities, as well as a verandah spanning 6×10 feet.

Minister Croal was joined by Hinterland Housing Project Engineer, Cy Rodrigues and Regional Vice Chairperson, Anansha Peters.

