Min. Dharamlall encourages Agatash residents to get Covid vaccine

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall is urging residents of the Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) to take advantage of the opportunity to be inoculated against COVID-19.

The Minister made the call during an interview with DPI on Tuesday, after receiving reports that Agatash residents had refused the vaccines due to misinformation.

The Region’s health workers will be engaged to educate residents about the vaccine, to answer their questions and to encourage them to protect themselves.

“I would like to urge residents of Agatash to see this for what it is and not be pessimistic about it, but rather go get vaccinated so that we’re able to contain the virus and possibly eradicate it in the near future,” Minister Dharamlall said.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

Currently, 75 per cent of the Region’s target group has been vaccinated, according to the Minister.

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Kerwin Ward told DPI that health workers are focusing on the ensuring senior citizens are inoculated.

“They are in the process of doing that as we speak and more persons are coming on board. At this moment, the regional administration is helping the elderly, especially those who cannot make it to the hospital. So, either we assist them and bring them to the hospital or we send the personnel to their respective homes to get vaccinated,” he said.

Region Seven Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Kerwin Ward

Mr. Ward noted that the sensitisation exercise would also be taken to other communities.

Additionally, the Region’s COVID-19 Taskforce is collaborating with the police to ensure residents obey the gazetted preventative COVID-19 measures and to monitor active Covid cases. Bartica, Upper Mazaruni, Paruima are among areas identified as Covid hot spots.

The Ministry of Health started its vaccination programme on February 11 after receiving its first donation of 3,000 vaccines from Barbados. Currently, the Government is awaiting a consignment of 24, 000 vaccines through the COVAX mechanism. It will also receive another 149,000 doses under a CARICOM-African Union purchase agreement. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has also said that Guyana has ordered 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and would expect its first shipment of 50,000 doses soon. This would lead to a shipment of other 50,000 every two weeks until the full quota has been delivered.