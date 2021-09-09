Min. Dharamlall warns persons against flood relief fraud

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, has warned persons against collecting the Government’s flood relief grant if they are not eligible.

He sounded the warning during a recent visit to Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) to disburse flood relief grants to farmers in the Blairmont and Ithaca communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, at Region Five outreach.

“Today is a manifestation of our commitment to making sure you succeed. We would like to see you go back into production; we would like to see the genuine people receive the cheques. If people who are not legitimate collect cheques as we have done in Region Six, we will do in Region Five, we are going to call the police on you because we don’t want anyone to get denied.”

Minister Dharamlall urged persons who are impersonating farmers to think about the consequences of their deed.

“If you are not a farmer and you are collecting a farmer’s cheque and you deny a farmer who supposed to collect this cheque, he can’t provide for himself. He won’t be able to go back to the farm, he won’t be able to take care of his family. As a result, you are going to have people who are suffering and if that is multiplied across the country, then you can imagine how that will spiral out of control. So, we want this process to be filled with integrity and we would like to assure you it is not just farmers alone who are going to benefit.”

He said the Government recognises the hardships faced by famers after losing their cash crops and livestock due to flooding. The minister said the Administration is also committed to working along with all farmers to ensure the development of the agriculture sector.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, alongside farmers at Region Five outreach.

“No community is going to be left behind and don’t feel in any way that this government is for one set of people. We are the Government of Guyana, and we are going to work with every single person in every single village. And we are going to promote people who are serious about the development of our country.”

The flood relief grants designated to farmers will enable the Ministry of Agriculture to establish a data base containing background information on farmers across the country. The data base will be institutionalised, which will assist the government to better support all farmers.