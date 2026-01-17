Min Edghill directs contractors to improve safety on Carifesta Avenue upgrade

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has issued a directive to contractors to enforce stringent safety measures on the Carifesta Avenue Road widening project, highlighting the critical issues of inadequate visibility and heightened risks to motorists after dark.

The minister stated that more lights are required along the corridor starting tonight, and contractors must clean the road and remove mud to keep the lanes safe.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill spearheads a site inspection on the Carifesta Avenue road project

Speaking during a site inspection on Friday, Minister Edghill said driving through the area at night is difficult and unsafe for motorists.

“While we are improving and bringing benefits to our citizens, we must minimise inconvenience and ensure that safety is number one,” he emphasised.

He noted that contractors are currently using barrels instead of cones and barriers, but stressed the need for flashing lights to clearly indicate to drivers that they are in a construction zone.

The contractors are Colin Talbot Contracting Services and Quality Deliverer.

The ministry has also been directed to ensure all existing lights along the corridor are fully functional to improve visibility.

Ongoing works on the Carifesta Avenue road widening project

The minister said both contractors have largely completed the initial sections of work assigned to them, but the project has since been extended to include additional work.

These include a holding area for water linked to a planned pump station.

However, he acknowledged that the project has faced delays, partly due to the relocation of utilities, which have mostly been resolved.

Ongoing works on the Carifesta Avenue road widening project

The remaining obstacle, he explained, is the final approval from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) for a drainage design to ensure water is properly channelled to the proposed pump station.

“This process is taking too long, and I have asked the head of the programme as well as the project engineer to engage NDIA. We have to tie this up and get this done fast. We must get out of this area and get this road completed,” Minister Eghill stated.

The public works minister gave his assurance that the ministry is working assiduously to avoid further delays and is pushing for the necessary approvals to be expedited.

He noted that contractors have been working around the clock to complete the upgrades.