Min Griffith highlights training gains for women and persons with disabilities

As momentum builds during the Budget 2026 debate in the 13th Parliament, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, confidently emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to investing in inclusive skills training, prioritising women and persons living with disabilities.

Minister Griffith used his maiden presentation in the National Assembly on Wednesday to endorse Budget 2026, stating that between 2020 and 2025, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) graduated more than 16,300 persons across all regions, supported by an investment exceeding $1.5 billion.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, during his presentation in the National Assembly

The programmes span a wide range of technical and vocational areas, including heavy-duty equipment operation, welding, electrical installation and commercial food preparation.

Minister Griffith highlighted the deliberate inclusion of women in traditionally male-dominated fields, noting that 615 women were trained in areas such as welding and heavy-duty equipment operation.

Minister Griffith also pointed to targeted support for persons living with disabilities, stating that more than 400 persons with disabilities benefitted from BIT programmes over the last five years.

“We have undoubtedly enhanced the capacity, efficiency and resilience of our national workforce, ensuring that Guyana has the manpower readiness to sustain and accelerate economic growth,” he said.

Minister Griffith further added that under Budget 2026, persons living with disabilities will continue to benefit from expanded support.

The minister said the theme “Putting People First” reflects the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government’s long-standing approach to development, where growth is measurable when lives are improved through job creation, stronger labour protections, skills training and expanded opportunities in every region.

“The theme of this year’s budget, putting people first, is not merely a rhetorical slogan. It embodies the guiding principles of our administration and the very foundation upon which the people’s Progressive Party government has structured its economic and social policies,” he explained.