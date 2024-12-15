Min Manickchand warns children against sharing explicit pictures

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has issued a stern warning to children, particularly young girls, to avoid taking and sharing explicit photographs and videos of themselves, emphasising the detrimental outcomes of such actions.

Recognising the life-altering consequences of sharing explicit footage, the minister recently took to social media to detail the risks associated with these actions and urge children to refrain from falling prey to those with negative intentions.

In her informative video, the minister said, “once you send it to someone…even if you trust and love that person at that moment…you give up the power to determine whether or not it is published.”

Today, many children, particularly impressionable young girls often face peer pressure and sexual advances from older folks, and classmates.

As victims of this sinister persuasion, these children are put at risk of having their private photographs distributed to others, used as blackmail or republished on explicit websites.

While mentioning this, Minister Manickchand urged students to reclaim their power in digital spaces and recognize the ill intent of those persisting for these pictures.

“So I want to ask you to be conscious…and not to use your devices in ways that can harm you…Anyone asking you for videos or photographs probably doesn’t’ have good intentions.”

The minister further noted how certain features on social media apps give children a false sense of anonymity, leading them to believe that sharing these pictures does not bring forth any consequences.

However, despite most social media apps being end-to-end encrypted, the recipient of these pictures still has numerous ways of saving these photos and republishing them.

This republishing may lead to public shame and embarrassment for the child, possibly instilling thoughts of self-harm as a result.

Further, sending or publishing sexually explicit photographs of persons minors or anyone without consent is a crime punishable by law.

With schools closing for Christmas break, Minister Manickchand urged students to focus on safe and responsible social media activities and to use their free time productively. By educating the youth on this salient topic, the Ministry of Education reaffirms its commitment to protecting the lives and wellbeing of Guyana’s future minds.

