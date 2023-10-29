Min. McCoy reaffirms govt’s commitment to development in Region 10, addresses concerns voiced by residents

Residents of Linden were engaged on Saturday by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, where he addressed the concerns and issues affecting the residents of Christianburg, Block 42, Mackenzie, and surrounding areas.

These engagements are a pivotal component of a two-day cabinet outreach led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Region 10.

Minister McCoy addressing residents of Christianburg during a community engagement

During the engagement, Minister McCoy seized the opportunity to apprise citizens of the multitude of initiatives and programmes available to them for the development of their communities and, by extension, the entire region.

He emphasised that, “Region Ten is no different from other regions of our country in which we make tremendous investments in education, health, housing, the social sector, and all the sectors that we, as a government, on a daily basis create programmes for; it all trickles down here to the people.”

In line with this commitment, the minister reiterated the government’s dedication to fulfilling its 2020 to 2025 manifesto promises. He particularly underscored the increase of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, noting that it has not only returned but has seen a significant increase to $40,000, with expectations of a further increase to $50,000 by 2025.

Minister McCoy engaging with a resident during a walkabout

Minister McCoy reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to investing heavily in the nation’s youth, recognising them as the future. This commitment is manifested through initiatives such as the distribution of textbooks and exercise books free of cost to every child nationwide.

Similarly, the minister highlighted the increase in Old Age Pension, noting its rise from $20,500 to $25,000 in 2021, $25,000 to $28,000 in 2022, and $28,000 to $33,000 in 2023, with expectations of reaching $40,000 by 2025.

Addressing infrastructural development, the minister pointed out that significant progress is being made in the region. Numerous road projects have been executed, with more in progress.

Minister McCoy engaging a vendor at the Mackenzie Market

Notably, the construction of 13 bridges from Mabura Hill to Kurupukari is underway, linking Region Eight to Region Ten. This initiative aims to create 24-hour access to both regions, fostering new forms of economic development for Guyanese to explore and exploit.

Minister McCoy assured residents that all concerns raised during the engagements would be promptly addressed, providing much-needed relief to the local population.

