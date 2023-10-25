Min. McCoy unveils strategic reforms as gov’t moves to centralise information flow

In a significant development, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, announced plans to centralise information from various government agencies.

Addressing communication personnel at a Communication Refresher Training hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Minister McCoy outlined the forthcoming changes aimed at creating a more coordinated and strategic government communication apparatus.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy on Wednesday, as he addressed participants at a Communication Refresher Training

Minister McCoy emphasised the broader vision, stating, “This is just one part of what we need to do in terms of working with our communication and public relations officers in the respective ministry and agencies of government. From here, we will move into other areas in relation to professional development and, more so, in terms of how we become more strategic integrating into the government communication apparatus.”

Currently, personnel operate within their agency mandates, but Minister McCoy foresees a more centralised approach to disseminating information about Guyana’s ongoing transformation for the benefit of the people.

Participants engaged in the Communication Refresher Training

Detailing the plan further, he highlighted the need to correct deficiencies in the system and move toward a more coordinated style. The minister also emphasised the importance of timely reports and a daily routine contributing to a central platform that outlines plans and activities for each sector.

Anticipating rapid changes by the end of the year, Minister McCoy assured that individuals within the system would be guided through the adjustments. He underscored the commitment to continuous investment in training opportunities for the professional development of government communication personnel.

The public affairs minister expressed confidence in the dedication of the team, noting, “You have our confidence that you are at least willing to work, anxious to be part of this team, and working to make a difference. Structural adjustments are necessary to ensure that we deliver better results in line with the strategic and integrative communication we envision for the citizens of this country.”

