Min. Ramson urges youths to take advantage of opportunities

Youths countrywide have a greater chance at success with the plethora of opportunities being made available through various government services and programmes.

This is according to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr.

While speaking at the National Youth Debating competition finals, the minister implored youths to capitalise on the various growth prospects facilitated by the government.

“The future is brighter than it has ever been before in this country. You have to use those opportunities…to your advantage. The Government of Guyana is working really hard so that we can create those avenues of opportunities etc so that you can explore that talent,” the minister asserted last Thursday.

Minister Ramson stressed the importance of integrating new talent into the workforce to support the nation’s unprecedented growth, particularly in the public sector.

Also, addressing the allure of public life amongst youths aspiring to make a significant impact, the minister said opportunities exist within his ministry.

“Many people start off wanting to make a difference, to be involved in public life, to be a minister, president, or hold a high-profile government role because what you say or do in that position can have a profound impact. If this is something you are serious about, there is space within our ministry. You can gain experience and will get a small stipend so you don’t have to do it for free,” he said.

Minister Ramson said there is a need for a balanced distribution of talent across various sectors. He noted that the government has been assiduously working to ensure similar opportunities are curated in the ministries, and private sector through public social responsibility efforts.

