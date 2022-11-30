Min. Todd leads Guyana’s delegation at CARICOM’s 55th Regular Meeting of COTED

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on November, 28-29, 2022, led Guyana’s delegation to the Fifty-Fifth (55th) Regular Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development of CARICOM which was convened in a hybrid format.

The 55th session of the COTED addressed matters including intra-regional trade and external economic and trade relations, and the outcomes of the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) which was held in June this year.

Guyana was granted approval on request, for the suspension of the Common External Tariff (CET) on several items which serve as part of the Government’s plan to support the local manufacturing sector.

The 55th session is held under the chairmanship of the Honourable Alva Baptiste, Minister of External Affairs, International Trade and Civil Aviation, Saint Lucia. Guyana’s delegation to the COTED included Ambassador George Talbot, Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM, and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The COTED is responsible for the promotion of trade and economic development within CARICOM as well as overseeing the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

