Min. Todd meets with Korean Forest Cooperation Delegation

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation earlier today met with a Korean Forest Cooperation Delegation headed by Dr. Bae Jae soo, President of the National Institute of Forest Science of the Republic of Korea.

During the meeting, Minister Todd alluded to Guyana’s developmental agenda-The Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and stated that environmental sustainability is of paramount importance to Guyana.

Minister Todd and the team noted the longstanding partnership between Guyana and the Republic of Korea and highlighted potential areas of collaboration in forestry, including the exchange of expertise and capacity building and forest science education.

The team also provided an update on high-level visits by the Republic of Korea to be undertaken in the upcoming months to the Caribbean Community.

Dr. Jae soo was accompanied by Mr. Hong Seong Hoa, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Caracas.

