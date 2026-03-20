Mining contributing to Deep South Rupununi village economies

Deep in South Rupununi, mining in the Marudi Mountains is quietly transforming the lives of villagers by funding schools, creating jobs and reshaping what is possible for their future.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) visited the communities of Aishalton and Karaudaurnau in Region Nine over the weekend, speaking directly with residents and leaders about what mining has meant for their communities.

Toshao Apollo Isaacs, who leads within both the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) and the National Toshaos Council (NTC). He acknowledged that environmental concerns and the protection of the indigenous rights remain front of mind for communities across the region. But in his village, the benefits have been real and measurable.

Toshao of Karaudarnau, Apollo Isaacs

“Karaudarnau has been benefitting from Marudi…You could see physical changes. It is visible,” he told the DPI.

One of the most visible outcomes has been the acquisition of a crusher for the Village Council to earn from the mining activities in Marudi.

He explained that the crusher is managed by a publicly elected committee.

All financial matters are handled openly, with residents receiving regular updates through quarterly village general meetings.

According to the village leader, all funds generated in Marudi are directed toward long-term projects; they are not spent on immediate or non-essential costs.

“We don’t want to go and just blow out money on celebrations…or any other kind of occasion,” he said. “We want to leave a legacy.”

Secretary Rebecca Stephen weighed in on the benefits, noting that while some may not feel individually, the community as a whole is moving forward.

Timothy Williams, Toshao of Aishalton Village, echoed a similar sentiment. Mining, he said, has become a primary livelihood for a significant number of his residents.

The shift became more formal in early 2025, when Aishalton Village adopted a consensus-based decision to engage in mining at the village council level. The village received a crusher from the Rupununi Miners’ Association (RMA) to engage in mining, just like Karaudaurnau.

Toshao of Aishalton, Timothy Williams, speaks with DPI

Since then, the Village Council has been directly involved in mining operations for roughly one year.

Williams was firm that all proceeds are reinvested in the community and all mining activity strictly follows the regulations of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC). The village, he said, complies fully with every recommendation and requirement from the regulatory body.

He also acknowledged that not every community has made the same choice, and that is their right. Several South Rupununi villages are actively mining; others have opted out.

Williams sees it as his responsibility to honour both positions. His role as toshao is to carry the will of his people, whether that means supporting mining or respecting a community’s decision to step back from it.

Meanwhile, in the education sector, the Aishalton Nursery School has benefitted directly from the mining community’s support.

Teacher Samantha Dasilva-Winter along with her pupils

“When we ask for donations, whether it’s a printer, monetary support, anything, we never get a negative response,” said teacher Samantha Dasilva-Winter.

The school recently received a new printer and a laptop, which Headmistress Simonelle Adams said has already made a practical difference in day-to-day operations.

“You are also able to access benefits from Marudi, because you can go in there, you can work. Also, you can write, ask for donations, and Marudi will help,” the headmistress told the DPI.

Headmistress of the Aishalton Nursery School, Simonelle Adams

The impact reaches beyond classrooms. A businesswoman in Aishalton, Rose McDonald, told DPI that mining activity has steadily contributed to the growth of her small business over the years. More economic activity in the community means more opportunities for those operating within it.

“Most of the miners they stop here to support…in whatever way. I could say because of Marudi, I’m here doing business,” she said.

For Bonita Dookie, mining has been her main source of income since she was in her teenage years. Without mining, Dookie said her children’s education could not have been sustained. “I had a shop, but nothing much was coming out of the shop,” she said.

Bonita Dookie, a local miner in the Marudi Moutain

Mining activities are currently anchored by the RMA and include two major companies alongside 38 small miners. Rather than fragmented, small-scale extraction, operations are now more controlled, enhancing safety and compliance.

This was achieved through a Special Mining Permit issued to the RMA to regulate small-scale mining within the Marudi mining area under a 2021 agreement.

Approximately 500 residents from the Deep South Rupununi are currently employed in the area, underscoring its impact on communities and their residents.