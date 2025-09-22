Minister Benn pledges to bring environmental focus to housing sector

Minister of Housing Vanessa Benn stated she will work hard to exceed the ministry’s delivery goals while incorporating environmental responsibility.

Her plans include integrating climate resilience, biodiversity protection, and fire safety infrastructure into future housing schemes.

Minister Benn made the statement while appearing on the National Communications Network’s ‘Beyond the Title’ programme on Monday afternoon.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn speaks with the National Communications Network (NCN)

Over the last five years, Minister Benn served as Chairman of the Guyana Forestry Commission Board of Directors and Vice Chairman of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The forests have significantly influenced her career. That foundation in environmental and natural resources is something she now aims to incorporate into the housing sector.

After her visit to the Silica City project on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, the minister said she was impressed and excited to work with other organisations to promote the initiative.

“I think it’s indeed a flagship project which all Guyanese should be proud of. And I look forward to seeing the Guyana Forestry Commission and the Protected Areas Commission working a lot more closely with the Ministry of Housing to have those kinds of trees and flowering and others so that the beauty of this project is really enhanced,” Minister Benn posited.

Minister Benn’s rise to national office follows years of grassroots service. As the acting chair of the Industry-Plaisance Neighbourhood Democratic Council, she worked directly with residents on drainage, waste collection and other community-related issues.

Since being appointed minister, she has been actively engaged in her duties. Last Thursday, Minister Benn accompanied Minister of Housing Collin Croal, who presented keys to 11 recipients of 2-bedroom core homes.