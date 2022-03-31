Minister Croal Calls for Expediting of Work Plan at 200th GWI Board Meeting

The Honourable Ministers of Housing and Water have been apprised of the plans and policies implemented by the Board of Directors and Management of Guyana Water Incorporated to date. This was done during the Board’s 200th meeting, which was held in the utility’s boardroom on Thursday, March 31.

Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Mr. Shaik Baksh brought the Ministers up to speed on the works executed thus far, during his presentation. He presented a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Treats) Analysis, covering areas such as progress on the improvement of overall water service to customers, plans to boost same, as well as to boost internal communications, work ethics and staff morale.

He noted that management is aggressively looking at ways to convert its current weaknesses into strengths, which will in turn aid in restoring customer confidence in GWI, thus increasing revenue.

Mr. Baksh added that key risks and challenges that impact the performance of the utility and by extension potable water supply include aging infrastructure, which is keenly being addressed and elements of the environment such as climate change.

Addressing the Board Members and Management, Honourable Minister Collin Croal urged that the works outlined in the company’s five year strategic plan be expedited. These include increasing access to potable water & hours of service, expanding treated water coverage and improving water quality among other key areas.

He reiterated Government’s commitment to making the resources available to get the job done expeditiously. In this regard, he called for the fast tracking of procurement processes, which would help in the execution of works.

Minister Croal also highlighted the need for the active revisions of plans to cater for the growing needs of society, such as the establishment of new housing schemes. This, he said, would require a close working relationship between GWI and Central Housing and Planning Authority.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues registered her satisfaction with the work put in by GWI since Government took office and thanked the management and staff for their efforts.

Despite the rising fuel prices and the cost of living globally, she reiterated Government’s commitment not to increase the current water tariffs. To this end, Minister Rodrigues implored the utility’s management to explore innovative ways to generate revenue without transferring the burden onto customers.

Additionally, she called on management to continue to ensure transparency at the entity at all times, even as she urged them to work towards 24 hours water access in the near future.

Chairman of the Board Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo, who chaired the proceedings, also expressed his satisfaction in strides made at the utility to date. He echoed the Ministers’ sentiments that continued dedication and hard work will significantly improve GWI’s service to customers, as well as its relationship with them.