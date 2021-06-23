Minister Croal delivers boat, engine to Arakaka village

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal on Wednesday handed over a boat and engine to Arakaka village, Region One (Barima-Waini), to help transport children to school.

During the presentation ceremony, Minister Croal said the vessel would also serve teachers and other residents when necessary.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal commissions the vessel.

He said the boat and engine, which were provided by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, have come at an opportune time, especially since the Government is working to have students back in the classroom by September.

The initiative is part of a series of interventions to enhance the lives of residents in the riverine community, which was neglected over the past five years.

“When I started coming to this Region, I have always heard the complaint that you feel like you are a step child in the Region and I want to assure you that it is far from that.

Every community’s development is important to us. It is part of our country’s growth,” Minister Croal said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal; Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Regional Prime Ministerial Representative, Ms. Margret Lambert and some students in the boat.

Through the Government’s Hinterland Electrification Expansion Programme, a 250 KVA generator has been obtained to provide first time electricity to over 1000 Arakaka residents. Additionally, the Guyana Water Incorporated will be drilling a new well to boost the water distribution system in the community.

Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley, Chairman of the Port Kaituma/Matthews Ridge/Arakaka Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Mr. Orlando Thorne and the Regional Prime Ministerial Representative, Ms. Margaret Lambert also attended the ceremony.