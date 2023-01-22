Minister Croal launches GOAL Certificate Programmes in Region One

Over the weekend, the Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal launched the 2023 Certificate Scholarship Programmes of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) in Barima/Waini (Region One).

The Minister, who also holds parliamentary responsibility for Region One, first visited the Moruca sub-region on Saturday and the Mabaruma sub-region on Sunday. He was accompanied by the Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Vice-Chairperson, Ms. Annansha Peters.

Minister Croal stated that the educational advancement of citizens is crucial to Guyana’s development. As such, $94.4 billion is budgeted for the education sector this year and $1.8 billion will be expended for GOAL.

“We want to see a better country and having a better country is not just about infrastructure development,” the Minister said.

He continued, “it is also about a better education system and to have a much more educated nation”.

Minister Croal explained that under this phase of the GOAL programme, persons without formal qualifications such as the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) can register for Certificate Programmes, which can pave the way for them to pursue Diplomas and Degrees.

With the part-time job initiative expected to be rolled out in Mabaruma soon, the Regional Chairman also urged residents to take full advantage of the scholarships and qualify themselves.

Programmes in technology, banking and finance, business management and marketing, agriculture, health and environmental sciences etc. are being offered at institutions such as the University of the West Indies and Jain University in India.

Region One has over 150 GOAL Scholarship students to date. With regards to internet connectivity and computer devices, resources are being provided to ensure that the region’s ICT Hubs are functional.

A team is also expected to visit the Matarkai sub-region to launch the initiative this week.

