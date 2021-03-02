Minister Edghill fact-checks Opposition on public servants firing allegations

The alleged firing of public servants under the Ministry of Public Works has been rebuffed by subject Minister, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill during Friday’s budget debates.

Former General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, Mr. Rawlston Adams, who was the subject of an audit that uncovered damning findings, was identified by Hon. David Patterson MP, as fired by the Administration.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill

However, Minister Edghill disclosed that the official left the job through a resignation, rather than being pushed out the door.

Regarding the alleged firing of the then Director-General of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), Ms. Claudette Rogers, the Minister said she was promoted to his secretariat as Ministerial Advisor on Maritime Affairs.

But following the promotion, a similar audit revealed glaring cases of lapses in MARAD’s internal controls. As such, the Minister announced that the advisor was asked to step down from the position.

Additionally, the hinterland coordinator who was also linked to a list of those allegedly fired is said to working on roadworks at 14 Miles, Issano.

While the Minister clarified he did not have a procurement specialist at his Ministry, so therefore none could have been fired as touted by the Opposition, the Coordinator of the Work Services Group that was relieved of his duties has asked to not have his dismissal politicised.

On the other hand, Mr. Patterson was upbraided by Minister Edghill for flip flopping over the acceptance of jewellery to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayers’ money from agencies under his watch.

Putting the baseless issues to rest, Minister Edghill maintained that the $383.1 billion budget provides hope for Guyanese and should be supported by all member of the House, including those in the Opposition.

The Consideration of the Estimates of the budget opened today at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.