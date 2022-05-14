Minister Indar makes financial donation toward youth development in Albouystown

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar recently made a financial donation to the Pace and Power Boxing gym in Albouystown to support youth development. The donation is a promise fulfilled by the Minister, which he made during a recent visit to the community.

Clifton Barker, coach of the gym had explained to the minister that he has taken a number of youths in the community under his wing, and has been training them for free.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar hands over the donation to the Coach of Pace and Power Boxing Gym, Clifton Baker, in the presence of young members of the gym

Barker had explained that his intention is two-fold as the gym is keeping the young people meaningfully occupied, while at the same time moulding future boxers who can potentially represent the country.

The money is expected to be used to develop the boxing gym, to provide a comfortable training environment for the more than 20 youths, which includes both boys and girls.

Government in its 2022 national budget allocated over $5.6 billion towards culture, youth and sport, of which $2.2 billion will be directly utilised for sports development. The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has outlined a number of core sports, with several sporting academies launched to develop those areas.

The sum of $1.3 billion will go towards the development of culture and arts while over $841 million is allotted to youth development. Minister Indar, during his visit to the community had also disclosed that he will soon be hosting an outreach there, along with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., M.P. This he said was a direct instruction from President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Additionally, it was highlighted by the minister that President Ali will soon announce major developmental plans for the Albouystown community.

