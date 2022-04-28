Minister Manickchand participates in the 21st Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand is presently in Nairobi, Kenya participating in the 21st Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM). The conference is being hosted under the theme: “Rethinking Education for Innovation, Growth and Sustainability post-Covid-19”.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand chairing the 5th Roundtable discussion

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Minister Manickchand chaired the fifth roundtable discussion titled “Education for Sustainability and Peaceful Cohesive Commonwealth”.

During the two-day conference which began on April 27, 2022, Minister Manickchand is engaging and connecting with fellow Education Ministers and Commonwealth officials.

The Conference will see Ministers of Education from across the Commonwealth member states discuss some of the Commonwealth’s most urgent education challenges at a time when the world is recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference not only brings together Ministers of Education but also educators, teachers, development partners, civil society and policymakers to address education priorities within the Commonwealth which align with the 2030 Agenda.



