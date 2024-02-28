Minister of Public Works leads Guyana Delegation at workshop on future of ports in the Caribbean

Honourable Bishop Juan Edghill is currently leading the Guyana Delegation at the United States Department of State and Deloitte Advisory LLP workshop titled, “Shaping Tomorrow’s Ports: Integrating Security, Technology, and Economic Resilience”, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

The workshop aims to highlight leading practices necessary for ensuring the economic viability, security, and strategic positioning of ports in the Caribbean Region. This strategic positioning is crucial for increasing port competitiveness and attracting trusted investors through robust governance mechanisms.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

The event features a series of presentations and panel discussions covering critical topics such as Investment Screening and Its Effects on National Security, Green Shipping, Investment Analysis, U.S. Foreign Aid and Infrastructure Investment, Good Governance Mechanisms to Enhance Port Performance, and Port Cybersecurity and Digitalization.

Joining Honourable Bishop Juan Edghill as part of Guyana’s delegation are; Captain Gerry Gouveia- Advisor on National Security to the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and Ms. Louise Williams- Director of Ports and Harbours, Maritime Administration Department, Ministry of Public Works.

Delegates from various Caribbean nations, including Antigua, Barbados, The Bahamas, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, are also participating in this significant event.

The workshop underscores the collective commitment of Caribbean nations to enhancing the resilience and efficiency of their ports, thus contributing to regional economic growth and stability.

