Minister of Public Works Statement on the Tragic Accident on Sheriff Street

It is with profound sadness that I address the tragic accident that occurred earlier today on Sheriff Street. On behalf of the Ministry of Public Works, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the gentleman who tragically lost his life. Our thoughts and prayers are also with those who were injured, and we fervently hope for their swift and complete recovery.

This devastating incident serves as a stark and painful reminder of the fragility of life on our roads and the catastrophic consequences that can result from reckless driving.

As a government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing the nation’s infrastructure and improving road safety for all. The Sheriff-Mandela Road upgrades and the Lamaha-Dennis Street corridor, where this unfortunate accident occurred, were developed as part of our broader strategy to modernize Guyana’s transportation network. These projects integrate critical safety features, including traffic lights, clearly marked lanes, pedestrian crossings, and traffic signs, all aimed at promoting orderly and safe travel.

Despite these advancements, today’s tragedy highlights the ongoing challenge of ensuring compliance with traffic laws. Preliminary investigations indicate that multiple violations contributed to this accident:

Excessive Speeding – Reports suggest the trucks involved were traveling significantly above the speed limit, increasing both the likelihood and severity of the crash. Disregard for Traffic Signs – Failure to adhere to signals at the intersection undermined the safeguards intended to protect road users. Overloaded Vehicle – The truck’s excessive load compromised its ability to maneuver safely and stop effectively. Improper Lane Usage – A lack of lane discipline exacerbated the risk, adding to the chaos that resulted in the crash. Failure to Yield to Pedestrians – The reckless driving behavior endangered vulnerable road users, with tragic consequences.

While the government has made significant strides in upgrading infrastructure, the ultimate success of these measures lies in the responsible behavior of all road users. We urge every driver, particularly operators of heavy vehicles such as trucks carrying building materials, to strictly adhere to traffic laws. Respect speed limits, obey traffic signals, maintain lane discipline, and prioritize the safety of pedestrians and pedal cyclist at all times.

To the grieving families, please know that we share your sorrow. This heartbreaking loss reinforces our determination to prevent such tragedies in the future. The Ministry is actively collaborating with the Guyana Police Force and other stakeholders to intensify traffic monitoring, enforce stricter penalties for violations, and implement additional safety initiatives to protect all road users.

This tragedy is especially poignant as it coincides with National Road Safety Month and follows the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Let us honor the memory of those who have lost their lives by recommitting to safer road practices.

The government’s investments in infrastructure are not only about enhancing connectivity and convenience but also about ensuring the safety and security of every citizen who uses our roads. Together, through collective responsibility and heightened awareness, we can create a safer road environment for all.

