Minister Persaud commissions $5.7 million bridge at Cove and John

More than 200 members of the Cove and John community will benefit from a new $5.7 million wooden bridge constructed by the Guyana Defence Force’s Engineer Battalion.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Hon. Anand Persaud commissioned the bridge during a simple ceremony on Friday.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Anand Persaud commissions the bride with residents and members of the GDF engineer battalion

The Minister said the Government is grateful to the soldiers for the work, which was executed at a cost lower than the budgeted $6 million. He also said there is still more work to be done, given the current flood situation where bridges and other infrastructure were destroyed.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Anand Persaud along with members of the GDF engineering battalion who built the bridge

“Transformation does not only mean putting up high rises, building highways, but that little bridge, simple bridge they you see there is also significant because that bridge will serve 200 households, farmers in Cove and John.

Remedial work and contractual work to be done in Guyana, I know that your engineering corps is capable of handling projects as such, and for you to continue serving the people of this country.”

Brigadier Gary Beaton

Meanwhile, Brigadier Gary Beaton said the GDF is fostering lasting relationships with society. He said it is important that the soldiers practice at this level so that they could execute larger projects in adverse conditions.

Meanwhile, resident, Mr. Roopnarine Jagbeer said he was grateful for the new bridge.

Mr. Roopnarine Jagbeer

“I think this is something good the Government is doing here to build a brand-new bridge for we, so the farmers, at least I is a rice farmer, cash crop also, and I think the bridge will be benefit not only for Cove and John, but at least anybody who can come,” he said.

“The bridge was in a bad state for a long time, a long time, and the farmers them was really glad fuh it fix,” he added.

The newly constructed bridge

The wooden structure can facilitate vehicles while there is a smaller bridge for pedestrians.