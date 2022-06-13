Minister Persaud engage Local Boards of Guardians

Following a series of complaints from members of the public, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud met with a number of Local Boards of Guardians (LBG) yesterday to get to the bottom of these complaints.

In the meeting were Permanent Secretary, Shannielle Hossein-Outar, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Finance), Chamalee Rohee, Deputy Director of Social Services, Hamwanttie Bisesar, Difficult Circumstances Unit Manager, Mahendra Budhram and Principal Personnel Officer, Rafael Boodhoo.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud (at desk) meets with members of the Local Boards of Guardians

These LBGs were from Lusignan, Mahaicony and Fort Wellington. Minister Persaud dealt with the number of concerns and issues regarding the LBGs and officers in the Regions.

The functionality of the Boards came under scrutiny with Minister Persaud highlighted several critical issues in order for them to function in a transparent, objective, timely and professional manner.

Minister Persaud was firm that bodies like these are here to help vulnerable persons in the communities to be aided enough to get back into an independent lifestyle with the help of the temporary service, Public Assistance.

The Minister encouraged officers and members of the boards to enlighten persons about the option of having their application reviewed by the final decision-making body, the Poor Law Commission.

The LBGs were reminded them that the Ministry is offering trainings to upskill persons in order to make them independent including WIIN which currently has registration open for six courses.

The Honorable Minister highlighted that these meetings are essential to better serve the public since these boards are the eyes and ears on the ground and the first line of interface with the most vulnerable members of society who are in dire need of assistance.

These meetings will continue across all administrative Regions.

