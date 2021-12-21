Minister Persaud hands over new home to mother of six

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Honorable Dr. Vindhya Persaud on Monday officially handed over a spanking new home to a mother of six, one of whom is differently abled.

The 16 feet by 20 feet home is valued at over one million dollars and is located at Matthew’s Ridge, North-West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The Honorable Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud (second from right) presents the keys to new home owner, Ernesta Lara in the presence of Techincal Officer (ag) Satesh Rajpat and Matthew’s Ridge Community Development Council’s vice-chairperson, Janice Moses-Fraser

Ms. Ernesta Lara had lost her home due to high winds back in January, 2020 but through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in collaboration with Vitality Accounting and Consultancy Inc. was able to benefit from a new home.

An emotional Lara fought to hold back tears as she showered praises onto Minister Persaud and her Ministry for this “life changing gift.”

“This is going to change my life, I can’t thank you enough, thank God for the Minister, thank God for everybody, I can’t stop saying thank God,” Lara said while adding that she was fortunate to find lodging at a neighbour’s home after her house collapsed.

Minister Persaud expressed that she was happy to present Lara with the home in time for the holidays and usher in the New Year under her own roof.

“Today I am here with Ms. Ernesta Lara because the Ministry reaches out to people who are in very tough situations and her home collapsed because of high winds and she has a number of children including a child who has a disability and so we reached out with the help of the community, the Region and the youth group here, this was able to materialize,” Minister Persaud stated.

The Honorable Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud along with Ernesta Lara, her differently abled daughter and members of the community share a light moment on Lara’s new decking

She added, “I want to say a special thanks to Vitality Inc because they contributed to the cost of building this home.”

While her new two-bedroom home was erected on her land, the old structure was dismantled and the wood packed at the back in order to facilitate the construction of a pen where Lara can do farming.