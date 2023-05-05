Minister Persaud reiterates call for respect, unity at Arrival Day celebration

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud on the occasion of Arrival Day, has reiterated the call for Guyanese to respect each other and continue to work together in unity.

Minister, Dr.Vindhya Persaud and Minister, Susan Rodrigues engaged in conversation at the event

The minister was delivering remarks at a cultural event hosted at the Indian Arrival Monument at Palmyra Village, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) on Friday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud poses with a cultural group

“These are cherished moments and it gives us an opportunity to explore what was then and where we are now to celebrate the accomplishments of those descendants of the indentured immigrants in every sphere of life and to really acknowledge their contributions to the economic fabric of this country, to the development of this country and to continue to build on that strong foundation. Making sure there is respect and unity for each other,” she stated.

Indian High Commissioner, Dr K. J. Srinivasa

The event featured various performances such as dances, songs and skits from various groups across the region, encapsulating the rich culture passed on by our East Indian ancestors.

To this end, Minister Persaud urged persons to continue to preserve this rich culture for future generations.

“I know you are enjoying the talent, I know that you’re enjoying all that you’re seeing here but all of this comes from the preservation of our heritage, our culture and our tradition. And it is important to preserve and sustain these cultural art forms that are in honour of those who lead the foundation 185 years ago. “For this to exist for the next 100 years or 200 years we must ensure that our children are engaged in learning and understanding this rich reservoir of culture that we are to be so proud of,” she urged.

The event also featured a wide variety of Indian cuisines and delicacies, displayed in traditional cooking utensils, as well as informative pieces.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, Indian High Commissioner, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa and citizens of all walks of life were also part of the festivity.

