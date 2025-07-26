Minister Persaud urges young people to seize free tertiary education

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud made a heartfelt appeal to the nation’s youth to take full advantage of the government’s initiative to provide free university education.

She was addressing residents and supporters gathered at the Industry Market Square, East Coast Demerara, on Friday evening.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud speaking at a public rally at Industry

“If you do something, young people, make sure you take advantage of free university education,” the minister urged.

Dr. Persaud emphasised the importance of youth involvement in national development, highlighting the need for a new generation of leaders and professionals to carry the country forward.

“We need each and every one of you to be part of the unparalleled developmental trajectory that our country is on,” she stated.

She pointed to the wealth of opportunities now available across every sector, with a particular focus on healthcare.

“Healthcare is a priority—not only by constructing 12 new hospitals, but by ensuring that people are trained to populate those hospitals,” Minister Persaud said.

Underscoring the government’s commitment to inclusive development, the minister noted that the PPP/C administration continues to actively engage citizens to shape policies that uplift communities and transform lives.

“When we talk about people, we talk about every Guyanese—not some. When we speak of communities, your President, your Vice President, and your leaders have traversed the entirety of this country—not only to engage with people, but to develop plans and programmes for the next five years,” she explained.

She closed with a strong call for unity and collective progress.

“You have every one of us who will never stop working with you. So, let’s work forward together for a better Guyana,” she concluded.