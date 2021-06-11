Minister Ramson announces upgrades to 20 sports grounds for 2021
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson says some 20 sports grounds are slated to be upgraded during this year at a cost of $10 million each.
The Sport Minister was at the time responding to a question posed by Opposition Member of Parliament, Hon. Jermaine Figueira on Thursday in the National Assembly. Minister Ramson said unlike the APNU+AFC Government, the current administration believes in equality.
He said under the previous Government, over $30 million was allocated for two sports grounds in Dartmouth and Queenstown in Region Two. Both communities, he said, are Opposition strongholds.
“No allocation for Pomona, Suddie, Anna Region, Derbyshire, no allocations anywhere else. No monies were allocated to the areas where the people were supportive of the PPP and all the resources were spent.”
Minister Ramson chastised the Opposition for neglecting sports facilities although billions of dollars were budgeted for their upgrade. He said the 2021 budgetary allocations for the enhancement of sports grounds is another demonstration of inclusionary governance.
“Meanwhile, over in areas that were unsupportive of the People’s Progressive Party, I would like the nation to know that we are going to be spending not only monies on the grounds, but equal amounts of monies,” he said.
The sports grounds slated to be upgraded in 2021 include:
- Reliance
- Queenstown
- Affiance
- Cornelia Ida
- Tuschen
- Met en Meerzorg
- Zeelugt
- Zeeburg
- Goed Fortuin
- Success
- Buxton
- Enterprise
- Better Hope
- Enmore
- Bath Settlement
- Blairmont
- Bush Lot
- Cotton Tree
- Port Moraunt
- Line Path
- Rose Hall/Canje
In addition to upgrading the grounds, the Culture Ministry will be constructing mini stadiums in Regions Two, Six and Ten. These will be located at the Anna Regina Community Centre, Albioon Community Ground and the Mackenzie Sports club.