Minister Singh tables Loan Agreements in the National Assembly

The PPP/C Government remains committed in maintaining its established track record of transparent and prudent public debt management, supporting strong debt sustainability fundamentals even as there is an expansion in investments in public infrastructure, social services, and other initiatives aimed at improving the standard of living for all Guyanese. The Government is committed to harnessing Guyana’s debt-carrying capacity to finance its transformative development agenda.

Under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali, Government continues to move aggressively ahead with its agenda to transform and develop the country. In this vein, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh today presented a number of loan agreements to the National Assembly.

Guyana’s debt position has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past three decades, shifting from a heavily indebted nation to one with a strong and sustainable fiscal outlook. Public and Publicly Guaranteed (PPG) debt-to-GDP ratio has decreased from over 600 percent in 1991 to 24.3 percent at the end of 2024. Furthermore, the burden of debt service as a percentage of Government revenues has also declined sharply. It has plummeted from an unsustainable 90 percent to a manageable 5 percent. Recently, the International Monetary Fund, in its 2025 Article IV Report, assessed Guyana as being at low risk of debt distress and with low vulnerability to large shocks, underscoring the success of the PPP/C Government’s unwavering commitment to fiscal discipline and strategic economic planning.

The loan agreements table today in the National Assembly will support agricultural and infrastructural development, human services , policy and institutional reforms in biodiversity conservation, climate action, water resource management, and affordable and reliable energy.

Agricultural and Infrastructural Development Programme

In June 2025, the Government of Guyana (GoG) and the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF) signed a US$15 million loan agreement for the Agricultural and Infrastructural Development Programme (AIDP).

This administration understands that agriculture is one of the most important sectors of Guyana’ economy. The objective of this project is to contribute to the development of Guyana’s agricultural sector but specifically to target increased production and value added in selected commodities to satisfy the national and regional food security drive towards socio-economic growth and development. As such Guyana’s ability to produce safe value-added products (crops and livestock) for internal and export use will improve significantly, thereby boosting the growth trajectory of the local economy consistent with the National Strategy for Agriculture (2020-2030).

This program has two main components:

Compliance with Food Safety, Sanitary, and Phytosanitary Standards: This includes constructing and equipping one abattoir (primarily for swine), building/renovating eight outposts (including a natural enemies’ multiplication unit), equipping these outposts, and installing surveillance at key entry ports. It also involves constructing/upgrading thirteen processing facilities, procuring equipment, and providing technical assistance for honey, coconut waste by-product, peanut, coffee, and cocoa value chains. Training will be provided to over 4,000 farmers and producers’ associations, and 250 technical/extension staff in the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), including the executing agency- The Agriculture Sector Development Unit (ASDU).

Strengthening ASDU’s Institutional Capacity: This component focuses on enhancing the ASDU’s ability to manage and coordinate the program, including hiring specialized staff, preparing designs and tender documents, and conducting training in procurement, monitoring, evaluation, and financial management.

Programme for the Support to Human Services in Guyana II

The Programme for the Support to Human Services in Guyana II is a programmatic policy-based loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), signed in June 2025, for US$350 million. This loan is the second in a two-part series intended to strengthen the protection of vulnerable populations through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS).

The program’s main objective is to improve the MHSSS’s efficiency and promote gender empowerment. It also builds upon the reforms and progress achieved in the first phase of the loan program.

Key programme components

Digital transformation of the social safety net : The program will streamline and digitize the MHSSS’s processes, such as implementing the Beneficiary Registry and Document Management System (BRDMS), to reduce transaction costs and improve service delivery.

: The program will streamline and digitize the MHSSS’s processes, such as implementing the Beneficiary Registry and Document Management System (BRDMS), to reduce transaction costs and improve service delivery. Strengthening the Senior Citizen’s Pension program: This includes the expansion of the electronic payment system for senior citizens.

This includes the expansion of the electronic payment system for senior citizens. Empowerment of persons with disabilities: The program aims to strengthen the Public Assistance program and enhance the activities of the “Learning Lab,” which provides job skills and life management techniques to people with disabilities.

The program aims to strengthen the Public Assistance program and enhance the activities of the “Learning Lab,” which provides job skills and life management techniques to people with disabilities. Gender empowerment: This involves services for victims of gender-based violence (GBV), economic empowerment of women (through initiatives like the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network), and support for victims of human trafficking.

Programme to support the strengthening of Guyana’s policy and institutional reforms in biodiversity conservation, climate action, and water resource management.

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is providing its support for Guyana’s policy and institutional reforms programme to strengthen resilience to climate and disaster risks and impacts, enhance institutional, technical, and financial capacities to protect biodiversity resources, adapt to climate change impacts, and address water-related challenges. This support is given through an Environmental Sector Policy-Based Loan (PBL) signed in June 2025, for an amount of US$125 million.

This Environmental PBL series supports GoG in strengthening its environmental risk management, climate resilience, and biodiversity conservation capacity. GoG has established a robust legal framework and is now moving from policy formulation to implementation, by mobilizing the resources needed. The PBL proceeds will provide budgetary support, reinforcing the government’s ability to implement priority actions and ensure the long-term integrity of Guyana’s ecosystems.

The operation also supports inclusive development by protecting the rights and livelihoods of indigenous peoples and forest-dependent communities, aligning with Guyana’s LCDS 2030. In addition to policy and institutional reforms, the PBL resources will safeguard Guyana’s macro-fiscal stability by providing affordable financing. This is crucial for managing oil revenue volatility and scaling up climate investments while transitioning to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy Project

The Export – Import Bank of the United States has provided a loan to Guyana for an amount of US$527 million to finance the country’s Gas-to-Energy Project.

Guyana’s gas-to-energy project is one of the most transformative initiative, this government has undertaken leveraging offshore natural gas to provide reliable, affordable, and cleaner domestic power, fostering economic growth and new industries. This project promises multifaceted economic benefits, including reduced reliance on imported fossil fuels, lower electricity costs, increased competitiveness, foreign investment, and economic diversification. It will create numerous jobs in engineering, construction, and operations, alongside significant investment in local training and capacity building.

Environmentally, the project will significantly reduce carbon footprint by transitioning from heavy fuel oil to cleaner-burning natural gas, aligning with Guyana’s sustainable development goals. Ultimately, it aims to enhance citizens’ quality of life through reliable electricity, supporting education, healthcare, and overall social and economic improvement. This strategic investment promises broad prosperity, a secure energy future, and improved living standards for Guyana.

Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project

On July 1, 2025, Guyana received a loan from the International Development Association (IDA) for an amount of SDR1,690,000. The purpose of this loan is to provide additional financing for the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project.

The additional financing is intended to facilitate the continuation and successful completion of the Project’s current activities. It also aims to align the Project’s component which focuses on enhancing service delivery to support student retention and learning at the secondary level, with the Ministry of Education’s updated priorities, specifically teacher training and coaching, and digital education.

The PPP/C Government remains committed to implementing its accelerated development agenda and fulfilling our promise of a brighter and better future for all Guyanese, while maintaining a track record of transparent and prudent debt management.