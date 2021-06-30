Minister Sukhai delivers food hampers to Block 42

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai has handed over 50 food hampers and supplements to flood-affected persons in Self Help Scheme, Amelia’s Ward, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Minister Sukhai assured the community, which is also known as Block 42, that the Government has not forgotten them.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai

“So, our Government has put together hampers as the first response to ensure that those affected have some, you know sustenance, over the period.

So, today’s exercise is to provide to the residents and households of Block 42 to Self Help Scheme some food hampers.”

Minister Sukhai said the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government will continue supporting persons affected by flooding.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai hands over flood relief items in Region 10.

She noted that the Government’s priority is to preserve the health and well-being of all Guyanese.

“It is a demonstration that the Government has remained responsive to the concerns and impact of flooding… it is almost a national crisis, a national disaster.

We will have to continue our efforts to ensure that our people first of all is safe, that they have some food security, and that the Government support by extension, for the effects of the flood that we will have to address that very shortly.”

Secretary of the Community Development Council in Block 42, Ms. Shurlen D’Oliveira

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Community Development Council in the area, Ms. Shurlen D’Oliveiraexpressed appreciation to the Government for the much-needed relief.

“We are very thankful because there is a lot of people that in need at this pandemic right now and how the rainy season is. Some of them are even single-parents, some of them have widows and they even have orphans in the community. So, we’re very thankful for whatever the Minister and the Government done for us,” she said.

50 food hampers being offloaded in Block 42

The Government has been on a nationwide drive to provide hampers to flood-affected persons, to buttress the effects of the floods.

Currently, a team from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, CDEMA, is conducting a Detailed Damage Sector Assessment (DDSA) that will inform the Government of the needs of communities.