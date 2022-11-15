Search

Minister Todd receives courtesy call from Spanish Ambassador to Guyana

November 15, 2022

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today received a courtesy call from His Excellency Fernando Nogales Alvarez, Non-Resident Ambassador, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain to Guyana.

During the meeting, Minister Todd and Ambassador Alvarez discussed several areas of collaboration between Guyana and the Kingdom of Spain including agriculture and food security, energy security, trade, environment and climate change, and access to financing which is crucial for developing countries.

The Ambassador also provided an update on ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

