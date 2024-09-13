Minister Walrond participates in High-level panels at the WTO 2024 Public Forum

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Honourable Oneidge Walrond, participated in two high-level panel discussions on day three of the WTO’s annual Public Forum on Thursday. The discussions focused on the Inclusive Policies, Global Impact: Ensuring the best use of Special and Differential Treatment, and “The Big Blue Agenda: Can SIDS thrive in a Re-globalized World?”

During the first panel discussion, Minister Walrond addressed critical questions regarding Guyana’s approach to trade liberalisation and market access, and how it benefited its agricultural sector. She also highlighted strategies and policies that have been most effective, and shared Guyana’s view of the WTO’s approach to export restrictions on food, and the existence of reforms in Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) that could help ensure better access to staple foods from major producers.

On the second panel, Speakers explored how Small Island Developing States (SIDS), many of them Small and vulnerable economies (SVEs), are navigating existing challenges and vulnerabilities related to climate change, fragmentation, debt distress, trade finance shortages and disruption of supply chains. They also focused on how SIDS can strategically pivot and specialise more towards blue and green sectors and services, leveraging and capitalising on their comparative blue (and green) advantages in international trade cannot only enhance economic gains but also contribute significantly to global efforts in climate change mitigation and produce higher value products and services.

Minister Walrond highlighted that Guyana’s development agenda gives priority to the preservation of our forest and biodiversity, and the general protection of the environment. She also noted that Guyana’s low-carbon development strategy 2030 drives the country’s Green Economy and sustainability priorities.

In keeping with the theme, “Better Trade for a Better World,” and as the WTO celebrates its 30th anniversary, the 2024 Public Forum looks to the future, exploring how re-globalization can help make trade more inclusive and ensure that its benefits reach more people.

The Public Forum is the WTO’s most significant outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and the media.

