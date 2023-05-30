Ministerial team in Region Eight for funerals of three children who lost their lives in tragic Mahdia dorm fire

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill are in Region Eight for the funerals of three of the children who lost their lives in the tragic Mahdia dormitory fire.

The bodies were flown to their hometown of Karisparu, where they are being laid to rest today.

The three cousins, Bibi Jeffrey, Belnisa Evans and Loreen Evans were among the 19 children who tragically lost their lives in the fire that shook the nation on May 21. Another child has succumbed to her injuries bringing the total number of lives lost in the tragedy to 20.

The President Ali-led government had initiated immediate relief measures to assist the affected families and support the respective communities during this difficult time.

Counselling services and necessary resources are being made available to the survivors, teachers, families, and community members.

The loss of lives, injuries, and the trauma experienced by the survivors have left the nation in profound grief.

President Ali has emphasised the importance of collective support and solidarity in navigating through this difficult time. The head of state on Sunday met with the families at State House and committed to assisting them in their educational and other endeavours.

Ministers of government have also been assigned to each of the grieving families to provide immediate support.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

