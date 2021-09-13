Ministers visit Region Two Mandirs as Cabinet outreach wraps up

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, MP, wrapped up the final day of the Cabinet outreach to Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) with visits to several mandirs.

Dr. Singh, and the ministers who accompanied him, each delivered remarks about the Government’s policies and its work in the region.

The finance minister told attendees that the Government values Guyana’s diversity.

(L-R) Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, and Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, MP

“We should consider ourselves privileged in Guyana, that we are such a beautifully diverse country. Sometimes, a lot of emphasis is made about differences amongst our peoples. But I see it really as a remarkable strength.”

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn told the Cotton Field Mandir that he is proud to serve Guyana, because of its diversity.

“I want to say how privileged I feel being here this morning to say a few words at your mandir, particularly at this time when we are in the government, under the leadership of Irfaan Ali trying to re-energise our country, revitalise the communities, and my particular issue as Minister of Home Affairs, to make the communities safer so that we could achieve a more safe and secure future, not only for ourselves but for the generations coming.”

The minister said the Government is working to development their communities following the poor leadership under the tenure of the APNU+AFC Administration, including the threat to democracy in 2020.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP (left)

In this regard, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP, thanked attendees at the Golden Fleece Mandir for their resilience throughout the period of the protracted 2020 electoral process.

“Devotees, I just want to say to you all, I remember when we had the last election and the five months that ensued, it was mental torture. It was something that we didn’t ask for. But it was dealt out to us, and I know that you all stood through that period although it was cutting your hands by holding the rope, but we held on and we proceeded and we succeeded.”

The PPP/C Government has placed as top priority, the philosophy of servant leadership.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, told the Spring Garden Mandir about this philosophy which guides the administration’s work.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP

“We are servants of our people. And you must expect no less from us. You will always have our full support. You will always have our full attention, in the most respectful way, and I think most importantly, in the humblest ways.” The ministers also received suggestions from residents about what could be done to improve their communities, and addressed some of their concerns. Their issues included crime and security, tourism infrastructure, sports, culture and employment.