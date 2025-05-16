Ministry exposes another blatant lie by Kaieteur News on final audit report

The Ministry of Natural Resources wishes to respond to another hysterical piece of reporting by Kaieteur News in its May 16, 2025 edition, headlined: “Mystery over final report of ExxonM’s US$7.3 billion audit.” The article states that the document which captures the findings of VHE Consulting following an audit of Stabroek Block’s expenses (2018-2020) is not “the final report”.

For the removal of all doubt, the Ministry wishes to inform that the final report is in fact available on the website for public perusal via this link: https://petroleum.gov.gy. This document is also with ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its partners for review and response.

Save and except for disputed recoverable costs totalling US$65,193,546.93, the team confirmed that Guyana received its proper share of Profit Oil for the review period. The auditors also found that the calculation of cost recovery by the Stabroek Block partners was in keeping with the requirements of the production sharing agreement.

The public would be justified in interrogating when Kaieteur News will finally cease propagating its relentless fabrications. Beyond mere hysteria and sensationalism, this media entity has seemingly appointed itself a pseudo-expert in forensic auditing. Its recent reportage audaciously alleges that the final audit report neglects critical expenditures. One is compelled to question how many forensic audits Kaieteur News has genuinely executed. The public must bear in mind that this is the very news outfit that struggles with comprehending and reporting basic facts and terminologies regarding the oil and gas industry, all while incestuously quoting the baseless claims and deranged conclusions of its publisher.

Citizens should also bear in mind that in the last 8 days, the Ministry has had cause to address at least five instances where Kaieteur News attempted to present blatant lies as credible journalism.

In keeping with the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the Ministry will continue to expose misinformation or disinformation produced by this opposition-aligned outfit. We also restate our commitment to ensuring the citizenry is armed with the facts about the management of the nation’s oil resources.

