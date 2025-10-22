Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notes with concern the recent comments made by the Venezuelan Ambassador in Georgetown, and questions why the Ambassador is being secretive about the visit of Mr. Nazar Mohamed to the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, regarding a visa application.

This latest statement stands in direct contradiction to the Ambassador’s earlier account, which was provided during a meeting with the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. On that occasion, the Ambassador clearly confirmed that Mr. Mohamed had indeed visited the Venezuelan Embassy and further offered specific details concerning the documentation presented and the purpose of the engagement.

The Ministry also recalls that the Ambassador indicated that the event referenced in the visa application was scheduled for July 2025, while the actual visit to the Embassy occurred in August 2025. This information was shared directly by the Ambassador when summoned for clarification on the matter.

The Ministry, therefore, views the Ambassador’s subsequent denial as both troubling and inconsistent with his previous statement.

The Ministry reaffirms its expectation that all representatives of foreign missions accredited to Georgetown will conduct their duties with the highest standards of honesty, professionalism and respect for the norms governing diplomatic relations.

The invitation letter related to this matter is hereby attached for reference.