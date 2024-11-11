Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and Brickdam Police Bridge the Gap on Domestic Violence Awareness

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit recently conducted a sensitization awareness session with 25 police officers from the Brickdam Police Station. This initiative, themed “Bridging the Gap,” aimed to enhance the understanding and response of law enforcement officers to cases of domestic abuse.

The session covered a range of critical topics, including:

Core Concepts of Gender-Based Violence (GBV): A comprehensive overview of the different forms of GBV and its impact on individuals and communities.

Client-Centered Approach: The importance of adopting a compassionate and empathetic approach when interacting with survivors of domestic abuse.

Protection Orders Under the Family Violence Act: Guidance on the eligibility criteria for protection orders and the specific provisions available to safeguard victims.

MHSSS Services: An introduction to the wide range of services offered by the Ministry, including counseling, shelter, 194 and legal pro-bono.

FAMILY VIOLENCE BILL: The officers were also trained in the new Family Violence Bill which will aid in the correct use of the law.

Following the sensitization session, MHSSS and Brickdam Police Station officers joined forces to conduct a community walk-about in Leopold Street. This outreach effort served to raise awareness about the Ministry’s services and foster stronger police-community relations.

By collaborating with law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues to strengthen its commitment to combating domestic violence and ensuring the safety and well-being of all Guyanese citizens.

