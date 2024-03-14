Ministry of Labour launches investigation into fatal accident at Cowing Backdam, Region Seven

The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Department is currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred as a result of a land caving at Cowing Backdam, Upper Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), earlier this month.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Bertram Willie, a dredge owner of Wisrock Housing Scheme, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Investigations revealed that on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, around 12:45 hrs, Willie was operating his dredge at the Cowing Backdam worksite when a portion of land caved into the river.

This caused him to be knocked into the water.

An alarm was raised, and nearby miners found the motionless Willie pinned underwater by a tree stump.

Using a nearby dredge, his body was pulled from the water and then transported from the mining area to the Imbaimadai Health Post, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was subsequently flown to Georgetown, and the post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning.

The investigation is being conducted by Mr. Naipaul Persaud, Occupational Safety and Health Officer of the Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with Mr. Sekou Walters, Senior Mining Engineer of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

The Honourable Minister of Labour, Mr. Joseph Hamilton, MP, continues to voice increasing worry about the occurrence of workplace injuries and accidents.

He recognises the suffering experienced by the relatives and loved ones of those who have passed away, and as such, extends sincere condolences to those affected, including their families, colleagues, and friends.

As Occupational Safety and Health Month rapidly approaches, the Occupational Safety and Health Department once again emphasises the importance of following workplace health and safety regulations to reduce the risk of accidents. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

