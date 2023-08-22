Ministry of Natural Resources responds to APNU/ AFC’s attempt to deceive Guyanese on Stabroek Block extension

-APNU-AFC coalition in 2020, approved not only the extension of the Stabroek Block but also those for Canje and Kaieteur Blocks

The Government of Guyana (GoG) has noted the public statements made by the APNU/AFC members Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan, Mr. David Patteson and Dr. Vincent Adams and others relating to the approval of a one-year force majeure (FM) extension to the Stabroek Co-Ventures (Co-V’s), specifically for exploration operations under the Petroleum Prospecting Licence for the Stabroek Block. It should be noted that no extensions have been provided for production operations under any existing Petroleum Production Licence.

It appears that the APNU/AFC has conveniently forgotten that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CoV’s initiated and maintained dialogue with the APNU/AFC government regarding the pandemic’s influence on petroleum operations. This dialogue resulted in the Public Health Order, which specifically categorized petroleum operations as an essential service.

Notably, in July 2020, the then-APNU/AFC government, responding to an application from ExxonMobil, sanctioned a one-year extension for the Petroleum Prospecting Licence covering Stabroek Block. It is also at this stage that it should be noted that the then-APNU/AFC government also approved one-year extensions for the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks.

It is crucial to highlight that the 2020 Annual Work Programme and Budget (AWPB) had previously received approval in 2019 during the tenure of the APNU/AFC Government. This extension was facilitated during the pandemic’s nascent stages, a time when its eventual magnitude and repercussions were uncertain.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the PPP/C government, contrasting with the APNU/AFC’s decision, refrained from endorsing FM for both the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks.

Therefore, when the APNU/AFC leadership issued such statements they not only highlighted their duplicitous nature but also exposed the depth to which they would go to misinform the public while at the same displaying their contempt for the development of the oil and gas sector.

Please the attached three attached documents for reference on the APNU-AFC coalition government's decision.

