Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce and Guyana Tourism Authority Launch Coursera Tourism, Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness Training Platform

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce, in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority, is proud to announce the official launch of the Coursera Tourism, Entrepreneurship, and Competitiveness Training Platform.

The Coursera Tourism, Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness Training Platform offers a curated selection of courses to address critical developmental areas in the tourism, hospitality, and business sectors. It aims to bolster the skills and expertise of professionals by providing access to a range of specialised sessions focusing on enhancing service delivery and fostering industry growth. The platform is tailored to equip participants with the practical and theoretical knowledge and insights necessary to excel in their respective roles within the sectors. The Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness component aims to equip individuals and organisations with specialised skills in various areas.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, explained that the training programme is part of the National Training Initiative being facilitated by the Government of Guyana. She added that the initiative seeks to give all Guyanese access to in-demand training and to build capacity among citizens.

“This training programme offers Guyanese from all walks of life an invaluable opportunity to enhance their skills in the tourism and business sectors. By participating in this training, individuals can improve their competencies, adapt to the changing demands of the business environment and workforce, and elevate their professional capabilities,” she said.

Minister Walrond added that the government is fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

Speaking in relation to the tourism-specific courses on the Guyana Coursera Training Platform, Kamrul Baksh, the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, noted that the platform underscores the GTA’s commitment to advancing the tourism sector. “These courses are designed to empower our workforce with the skills needed to deliver exceptional service and contribute effectively to the expansion of tourism in Guyana,” the Director said.

Mr Baksh further emphasised that “We want to encourage all stakeholders within the tourism sector, including individuals and businesses, to take advantage of this valuable opportunity to build their capacity and improve the quality of service provided.”

The platform features courses covering essential topics including but not limited to Sustainable Tourism, Promoting Environmental Public Health offered by the University of Copenhagen, and Sustainable Transportation Networks & Streetscapes and Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, & Green Construction offered by Johns Hopkins University.

Registration for the Guyana Coursera Training Platform has begun. Interested persons can explore course offerings at https://bit.ly/3WQzwon (tourism courses) or https://bit.ly/4dvsxGX (business and competitive courses). You can also follow us on Facebook at the Guyana Tourism Authority for more updates.

Join us in transforming the future of Guyana’s tourism and business sectors. Enrol today and be a part of this exciting journey!

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

