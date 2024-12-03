MOA responds to Annette Furegson MP

Dear Editor,

Permit me the opportunity to address the concerns raised by Ms. Annette Ferguson, M.P. regarding the transparency and accountability of the government, particularly concerning the questions directed to the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture during the 85th Sitting of the National Assembly of the Twelfth Parliament.

The Government of Guyana takes great pride in its commitment to upholding public trust and confidence and has always strived to be transparent and accountable. The government values the role of the National Assembly in seeking clarity on public matters and prioritizes addressing the questions raised.

I assure the public that there is nothing to hide in this matter. All relevant information regarding the questions posed by Ms. Ferguson has been transparently provided as required to the Parliament. Specifically, I wish to inform the general populace that a comprehensive response detailing the emoluments of the Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and all other questions tabled by M.P. Ferguson was submitted to the Parliament Office on November 7th, 2024. Further checks with the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly revealed that copies of those responses were dispatched physically and/or electronically to all Members of Parliament on the 12th of November, 2024.

The government remains dedicated to upholding the principles of good governance, accountability, and transparency and is committed to ensuring that all information regarding areas of public interest is readily accessible.

The government is also committed to promoting and fostering collaboration with all Members of Parliament to effectively address and resolve matters of public interest.

Sincerely,

Janell Cameron

Public Relations Officer,

Ministry of Agriculture

