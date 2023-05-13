Mocha/Arcadia residents to benefit from road upgrades, agri. interventions

− Gov’t hosts public engagement in the community



The government has reiterated its commitment to improving community roads and to continue developing the agriculture sector in the Mocha/Arcadia community, East Bank Demerara.

Assurances were given by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during a public engagement held at the Mocha Primary school, Friday afternoon.

Infrastructure and agriculture related matters were among the top issues raised by residents.

Minster Edghill, while addressing these concerns told residents that the ministry is cognisant of the challenges; however, there are 14 community roads that need rehabilitation that will cost approximately $500 million.



Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill



He noted that while all the roads cannot be rehabilitated at once, they will be upgraded in due course.



“We plan to do the entire 1,000 metres of First and Second Street. The cost of each one of those streets is just above $75 million. So, we are programming it and as soon as we could get funding, we will be proceeding with Prosperity and First and Second Street,” the minister relayed.



Drainage and irrigation issues were raised and the agriculture minister said equipment would be deployed to alleviate flooding in the farming areas.



Minister Mustapha reiterated that the community will continue to benefit from initiatives that will see the advancement of the agriculture sector.



“I will now instruct the NDIA to provide the [drainage] mats so that they can complete the work faster. So Mr Lionel Wordsworth [Head of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority] is there, and he will ensure that you get the mats in a few days’ time to continue the work,” the minister reassured.



He disclosed that every farmer in Guyana will be receiving the Brazilian Green Dwarf Coconut variety, which is intended to boost the coconut industry.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Also, farmers will be receiving planting materials but first, an assessment will be conducted.

“What we are doing now, we are looking at a survey to know what type of planting materials are needed and where. We are going to reorganise all the nurseries in the country,” he stated.

The community of Mocha has benefitted from several agricultural interventions and currently some 100 acres of land is being developed for agriculture purposes among other initiatives.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag urged residents to take advantage of the education opportunities being afforded through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).



Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag



Minister of Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy while commending the residents for their continued engagement with ministers, reaffirmed the administration’s continued support to ensure the betterment of all in the community.

Minister of Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy interacts with a resident

Several housing and water related matters were also addressed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

Follow up visits will be conducted in the community, to ensure the commitments are fulfilled.

The east bank community would have benefitted from several outreaches with government ministers and even President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

