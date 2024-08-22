Mocha summer literacy camp concluded with meaningful lessons

The Mocha Arcadia Summer Literacy Camp wrapped up on Monday, with a graduation ceremony celebrating the achievements of some 150 participants.

Each participant received back-to-school backpacks from the government to encourage continued learning and engagement.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, delivers remarks at the literacy summer camp

Organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development in collaboration with the private sector, the camp aimed to provide more than just recreational activities.

It focused on improving reading skills and fostering friendships, helping children transition smoothly from one grade to the next.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, emphasised the camp’s unique approach.

“It is not the usual summer camp that you have where there are just recreational activities. This camp aimed at helping youngsters to get to a stage where your reading will become easy and better, that you will do much better when you exit one grade to the next, as well as bonding and making new friendships,” she explained.

Minister Parag also highlighted the potential of young people to contribute positively to Guyana’s development.

“I want you to see for your hard work there is a reward. We want to encourage you next year to work even harder for your goals and your dreams and you will be rewarded,” she said.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to providing youths with the resources needed to reach their full potential and contribute to national development.

Top-performing students received Amazon and Acer tablets, and tokens were awarded to the most improved learners.

Electronic tablets were also given to the teachers by the Director of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship Programme Professor Dr Jacob Opadeyi.

Councillor of the Mayor and City Council, Steven Jacob also attended the ceremony and spoke about the sports sessions held during the camp.

Additionally, the Guyana Golden Jaguars football team conducted a coaching session to help the children build confidence and bravery.

