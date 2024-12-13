Modern $1B port, wharf facility to be developed in Charity

– as gov’t works to develop port to connect local market to the Caribbean

The Cinderella County of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is slated for significant economic expansion, as the government will soon sign a contract to develop a massive, modern port facility in Charity, Essequibo Coast (Region Two).

According to His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, this massive investments forms part of a broader initiative to position the region as an international hub for export processing, serving as a vital link between local and regional markets.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents in Charity on Thursday

It will also tie in to the many investments being poured to advance and expand the tourism and hospitality sector of the Cinderella County.

Speaking during an outreach event in Charity on Thursday, he said, “We have awarded the contract for the construction of a modern port facility and wharf here in Charity, for almost $1 billion.”

President Ali underscored the project’s importance, which he said will complement the region’s expanding agriculture sector and provide a gateway for these products to reach the international markets.

The competitiveness of the region will also be boosted, aligning the productivity of the region with international markets.

Elaborating further on the project, the head of state revealed that the port will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to handle modern shipping and logistics demands. These include the construction of a wharf, which will facilitate docking and loading of cargo.

He further explained, “It’s not only about this port and wharf facility, it’s about a facility of international standard, that would bring with it, other aspects of development, including a world-class packaging and storage facility.”

The Ministry of Agriculture is working to develop this processing facility that will help process, package, and store products to ensure they meet international export requirements.

Local farmers will benefit significantly from this undertaking, as they can store and process their products safely and efficiently.

“The Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce will tell you that the Bureau of Standards will establish a footprint here to ensure that all we are producing is within international and regional certification, so our products will not be hassled into getting into other markets,” the president explained.

Another critical element of the project, includes the job creation as it is anticipated that persons will be needed in the fields of shipping, logistics, agriculture and related sectors. This will in turn stimulate local businesses involved in the supply chain.

This massive facility will complement the changing landscape of Region Two, as new hotels and stadiums are currently being constructed. Notably, a state-of-the-art hospital in Lima is being developed to serve the expanding economy.

These are among the many initiatives being rolled out to diversify the region’s economy and transform it into a prosperous economic powerhouse.

(L-R) Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; President Ali, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud and Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond Scene from the outreach in Charity, Region Two Scene from the outreach in Charity, Region Two

