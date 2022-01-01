MoE and GTU hold end of year statutory meeting

Today, Senior Officers of the Ministry of Education led by the Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson met virtually with the Guyana Teachers’ Union led by its President, Mr. Mark Lyte, to discuss pertinent matters related to the education system.

Some of the matters discussed included the National Grade Six Assessment 2022, CXC Examinations 2022, TVET Education, developments in literacy, teacher appraisal, the consolidated curriculum, Hinterland education and the new role of the Inspectorate Unit.

Both the Ministry and the GTU committed to continue working closely in the new year to improve the education system in the best interest of all stakeholders especially our pupils and teachers.