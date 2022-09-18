MoE’s Mahendra Phagwah tells UN why school feeding is important

The Ministry of Education’s School Feeding Coordinator, Mr Mahendra Phagwah, is in the United States at the invitation of the United Nations Foundation to attend the Transforming Education Summit at the United Nations hosted in New York.

Mr. Phagwah is representing Guyana as a speaker at several high-level events joining Heads of States and Ministers of Educations where he is speaking on why school feeding is important to transforming education at the Ford’s Foundation by the United Nations Foundation and Reimaging the Future of Learning for Sustainability and Inclusivity on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr. Phagwah is also the only Guyanese researcher behind the “By Us For Us, Rewiring Education for a New Generation” launched in Dubai, UAE of last year which has now led to the launching of a new report “Rewiring Education for People and Planet” at the Transforming Education Summit.

The report, developed in partnership with the Education Commission, pulls together the main outcomes and recommendations from the RewirEd Summit to make sure they are taken forward and implemented. The report presents six concrete, win-win solutions that align action across sectors and stakeholders for which education is both the fundamental vehicle and goal.

You can read the full report here: https://rb.gy/htyulz

