‘Mohameds’ matter is legal, not political’ – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali dismissed claims that the government delayed the opening of the 13th Parliament due to the ongoing extradition process involving businessman Azruddin Mohamed, describing the allegations as misinformation designed to foster a victim mentality.

President Ali clarified that the matter involving the Mohameds is strictly legal and international in nature, having been launched by US authorities long before his administration took office in 2020.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at an interview

“This is not about politics; this is about the law taking its course,” President Ali asserted. In an interview streamed live on Monday, the head of state reaffirmed his government’s dedication to international cooperation and accountability, emphasising that Guyana will continue to fulfil its legal obligations while safeguarding its integrity on the global stage. “This issue did not start yesterday. It started long before even the OFAC sanctions. When we came into office, there were already reports in the local and international media about the Mohameds being involved in gold smuggling, money laundering, and other criminal activities,” the President said.

He emphasised that it was not the government that initiated the case but international law enforcement agencies, which involved serious criminal allegations.

According to President Ali, when the United States imposed sanctions on the Mohameds and their associated companies through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), his Government took immediate action in compliance with the laws of Guyana.

Requests were made to U.S. authorities for detailed information on the sanctions. Once the evidence was received, Guyana took legal and administrative actions, which included revoking specific licenses and cooperating in the ongoing international investigation.

“The government took all the legal and administrative steps necessitated by the sanction,” the President stated, adding that the process has been handled transparently and with full respect for due process.

He noted that the extradition request was made in accordance with existing protocols and is currently being processed through official channels. President Ali reiterated that the government has no role in influencing or manipulating the outcome of the legal proceedings.

The president warned against the increasing spread of misinformation and political manipulation surrounding the case, stating that certain groups are attempting to portray the case as political persecution, when in fact, it stems from a cross-border investigation into financial crimes.

The extradition process involving Azruddin Mohamed, he affirmed, remains a matter for the courts and will not be adjudicated in the political sphere.