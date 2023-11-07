Mohan Thani Foundation donates 30 wheelchairs to Health Ministry

The Mohan Thani Foundation donated 30 wheelchairs to the Disabilities and Rehabilitation Department of the Ministry of Health of Guyana.

The wheelchairs were handed over by Gautam Thani, Representative of the Mohan Thani Foundation, and will benefit patients with impairments across Guyana.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and Director of the Disability and Rehabilitation Services Department of the Ministry of Health, Dr Ariane Mangar receiving the donation from Gautam Thani

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Director of the Disability and Rehabilitation Services Department of the Ministry of Health, Dr Ariane Mangar received the donation on Friday last.

Minister Anthony thanked the Mohan Thani Foundation for the donation and pledged immediate distribution to patients in need.

“We use these wheelchairs for persons who have mobility problems and it has been quite useful for many of our patients in the rehab area. So, this collaboration is an ongoing one and we are very pleased that we can work with them to get these wheelchairs then distribute them to people who are really in need,” Minister Anthony stated.

The Mohan Thani Foundation was established in 2014 after the passing of Mohan Thani, the father of Gautam Thani, and aims to distribute wheelchairs and other disability-related equipment and products to people in need.

